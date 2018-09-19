Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access has been extended until Oct 1st. Enroll now to continue your access.

Kelly Clarkson getting her own daytime talk show

Kelly Clarkson of "The Voice" will next star in her own daytime talk show. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Greg Allen

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Kelly Clarkson fans have been waiting for a moment like this. The pop star and first winner of "American Idol" officially announced on Wednesday that she will launch her own daytime talk show in the fall of 2019.

“I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations,” Clarkson. 36, said in a statement. “Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!”

"The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been sold to 11 NBC-owned affiliates including WNBC/4 in New York. where it will air as a lead-in to "Ellen." The show, which is being described by NBC Universal as "a weekday brunch party" will be a mix of interviews with celebrity guests, interesting stories and musical performances.

Clarkson, 36, is also a coach on NBC's music reality competition "The Voice."

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

