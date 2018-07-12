Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos producing Hamptons drama

"Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host Kelly Ripa and her actor-producer husband Mark Consuelos are developing a one-hour drama series for Freeform set in the Hamptons.

The cable network Freeform announced that the couple's Milojo Productions along with Kapital Entertainment were producing a series based on Jasmin Rosemberg's 2008 novel "How the Other Half Hamptons," about 20-somethings Rachel, Jamie and Allison and their romantic misadventures in a summer share. The three — respectively "the good girl," "the wild one" and "the suddenly single serial monogamist," the network said — spend weekends in a 10-bedroom mansion with countless housemates and discover to their surprise a frat-house culture of drunken parties and hot-tub hookups rather than romantic clambakes and nightspot celebrity sightings.

No information on cast, writer or director was announced for the show.

Ripa and Consuelos, both 47 and longtime Hamptons habitués, are among the executive producers. The drama is a co-production of Milojos, which created the Logo reality show "Fire Island," and Kapital Entertainment, the company behind ABC's "American Housewife," CBS' "Life in Pieces," HBO's "Divorce" and Netflix's "Santa Clarita Diet."

"Who doesn't love summer in the Hamptons?” tweeted Milojo, named after the couple's children Michael, Lola and Joaquin. "We are thrilled to announce that we have partnered up with @FreeformTV and #KapitalEntertainment for this hourlong series!"