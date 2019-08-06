Kelsey Grammer to be honored at North Fork TV Festival
Emmy Award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer will be honored with the North Fork TV Festival's Canopy award Oct. 4 at the Greenport Theatre.
Previous recipient Chris Noth will present the award to the 64-year-old former "Cheers" and "Frasier" star. The award honors members of the New York television community.
The ceremony will feature a conversation between the two, plus an audience Q&A. "We are beyond delighted to honor him and deeply appreciate his enthusiasm for convening our community around the future of independent scripted television," festival founder Noah Doyle said in a statement.
