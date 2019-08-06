TODAY'S PAPER
Kelsey Grammer to be honored at North Fork TV Festival

Kelsey Grammer attends the #IMDboat at San

 Kelsey Grammer attends the #IMDboat at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 on July 20 in San Diego, Calif. Photo Credit: Getty Images for IMDb/Rich Polk

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Emmy Award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer will be honored with the North Fork TV Festival's Canopy award Oct. 4 at the Greenport Theatre.

Previous recipient Chris Noth will present the award to the 64-year-old former "Cheers" and "Frasier" star. The award honors members of the New York television community.

The ceremony will feature a conversation between the two, plus an audience Q&A. "We are beyond delighted to honor him and deeply appreciate his enthusiasm for convening our community around the future of independent scripted television," festival founder Noah Doyle said in a statement.

