Kelsey Grammer to be honored at North Fork TV Festival

Emmy Award-winning actor Kelsey Grammer will be honored with the North Fork TV Festival's Canopy award Oct. 4 at the Greenport Theatre.

Previous recipient Chris Noth will present the award to the 64-year-old former "Cheers" and "Frasier" star. The award honors members of the New York television community.

The ceremony will feature a conversation between the two, plus an audience Q&A. "We are beyond delighted to honor him and deeply appreciate his enthusiasm for convening our community around the future of independent scripted television," festival founder Noah Doyle said in a statement.

Grammer has not commented on social media