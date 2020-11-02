TODAY'S PAPER
Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, Brad Rutter to compete on 'The Chase'

Top three "Jeopardy!" contestants Ken Jennings, left, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter will appear on ABC's "The Chase." Credit: Invision / AP / Chris Pizzello

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Are you ready to see "Jeopardy!" champs Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer and Brad Rutter show off their smarts again? Let's cut to "The Chase."

The three "Jeopardy!" brainiacs will be put to the IQ test once again on new ABC game show "The Chase," hosted by Sara Haines of "The View." The nine-episode series will have three competitors matching wits against the Chaser, "a ruthless quiz genius determined to stop them from winning cash prizes," according to the network. Jennings, Holzhauer and Rutter will alternate in the role of the Chaser. No date has been announced for the premiere.

In January, the three highest-earning "Jeopardy!" contestants competed in the tournament "Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time" to determine who was the show's ultimate champion. Jennings took the honor after winning three out of four matches as well as $1 million.

"The Chase" is based on a popular British series of the same name that has been airing since 2009. An American version hosted by Brooke Burns ran on the Game Show Network from 2013 to 2015. The basic-cable channel airs reruns of the show weekdays at 3 p.m. and is also available on Netflix.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

