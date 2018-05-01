Comedians Adam Sandler and Chris Rock and Billy Joel band-member Mike DelGuidice will guest-star on the season-two finale of the Massapequa-set CBS sitcom "Kevin Can Wait” on Monday.

"We got Chris Rock and Adam Sandler to come on and we put the band back together," star Kevin James, 53, told WCBS/2, referring to the characters' fledgling rock band Smokefish decades earlier. "We played back in the '80s and we kind of reunite and it's just the greatest," James said. "We had so much fun shooting that, it was ridiculous, it really was."

In the episode, "A Band Done," a former bandmate talks James' character, retired police officer Kevin Gable, into reforming their old group in hopes of making it big. Sal Governale, a writer and segment producer for Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, guest stars as Lance, a music manager.

"Getting the band back together," James wrote on social media, posting a 16-second clip from the episode. In it, the fictional band rehearses at a bar called Paddy-O's, bewigged and dressed in their old finery, with James as frontman, Rock and DelGuidice each on keyboards and Sandler wailing away on guitar.

" 'Hard Pretzels' is one of the songs that means the most to me in the episode, and to Adam's character,” James, who was born in Mineola and raised in Stony Brook, elucidated. "I don't wanna give too much away, but it's our love song to pretzels."

James, whose CBS series is shot at Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage, also extolled his fellow Long Islanders. "They've been the greatest," he said. "The people on Long Island, honestly, have been phenomenal. When I walk into delis and this and that, they're great. You can tell they really enjoy the show. They really enjoy hanging out and seeing people." He added, "It doesn't last too long, by the way, because they'll be like, 'Alright get out of the line, go … keep it moving!' "