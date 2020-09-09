TODAY'S PAPER
Kevin Hart to host famed telethon long hosted by Jerry Lewis

Kevin Hart's two-hour virtual fundraiser in October will

Kevin Hart's two-hour virtual fundraiser in October will benefit the Muscular Distrophy Association and the star's Help From the Hart charity. Credit: Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP

By The Associated Press
Kevin Hart will host the return of a popular telethon once spearheaded by the late Jerry Lewis to fight muscular dystrophy.

The Muscular Dystrophy Association announced Wednesday that Hart will host the MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon. The two-hour, star-studded virtual fundraiser even will air Oct. 24.

Celebrity guests will include Michael B. Jordan, Eva Longoria, Jack Black, Usain Bolt, Josh Gad and Jillian Mercado, who was diagnosed with muscular dystrophy as a child.

Hart, 41, said the telethon’s return is an “incredible opportunity” to bring back the work of Lewis, who helped make the Labor Day Muscular Dystrophy Association telethon a television tradition for decades. Lewis died of natural causes in 2017 at age 91.

Lewis was known as the ringmaster of the MDA telethons, which raised billions of dollars with his support since the 1960s, including more than $60 million in 2009.

Lewis stepped down as host in 2011 and the association held its last telethon three years later.

The October show will benefit the association's work and Hart’s Help From the Hart charity.

“I’m honored to collaborate with MDA and my organization, to educate and entertain the public about the need to support people with disabilities and disadvantages, because we are all in this together,” Hart said in a statement.

