Comic Kevin Hart is the latest stand-up comic to move to Netflix with Monday’s announcement that the comic’s latest special, “Irresponsible,” will arrive on the streaming platform on April 2.

Hart joins a stable of veteran comics to release specials exclusive to Netflix, including Dave Chappelle, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Rock and Adam Sandler. Hart’s previous stand-up special, 2016’s “What Now,” was a theatrical release of a performance at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia before 50,000 people.

The hourlong “Irresponsible” was filmed before a sold-out crowd of 15,000 at the O2 Arena in London and, according to Netflix’s announcement, addresses “a year full of Irresponsible behavior.”

Hart’s name has been in the news of late after controversy arose around plans for him to host the 91st Academy Awards earlier this year given his history of homophobic material. Hart, 39, stepped down from the role and subsequently apologized for his remarks.