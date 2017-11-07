An online petition is beseeching Netflix to have producers cast Kevin James, star of CBS’ “Kevin Can Wait,” in place of Kevin Spacey on “House of Cards.” The streaming service had announced that the political drama’s upcoming sixth season would be its last, following sexual-harassment allegations against star Spacey.

“I think Kevin James can elevate ‘House of Cards’ to a globally adored franchise like ‘Game of Thrones’ and make the entire world focus on one of the most important Netflix Original series there is,” wrote the Change.org petition’s sponsor, listed as Robbie Pyma of Australia. It had acquired more than 31,500 signatures in five days as of Tuesday afternoon, with a goal of 35,000.

Neither Netflix, CBS nor James, 52 — who was born in Mineola and raised in Stony Brook, and whose sitcom is set in Massapequa and shot at Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage — responded to Newsday requests for comment.