LI's Kevin James brings 'The Crew' to Netflix

Kevin James is returning to TV next month. However, the comedian, who grew up in Stony Brook, won’t be on CBS, which launched his shows "The King of Queens" (1998-2007) and "Kevin Can Wait" (2016-2018), but rather Netflix. His new sitcom, "The Crew" will debut on the streaming service starting February 15.

The half-hour comedy is centered on James as Kevin Gibson a NASCAR crew chief. He, along with his tight-knit racing team, faces a big challenge when team owner Bobby Spencer (guest star Bruce McGill, "Animal House," "My Cousin Vinny") puts his young daughter Catherine (Jillian Mueller, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," "The Last O.G.") in charge to modernize the crew.

"You've got to be kidding me!" says James reacting to the management change in the trailer. "I have underwear older than her."

The show, which drops the day after the Daytona 500 race, was shot at Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage. However, there will be actual race coverage from the 2020 NASCAR season featured in the program courtesy of driver Reed Sorenson.

In addition to James, "The Crew" stars Freddie Stroma ("Pitch Perfect"), Sarah Stiles ("Billions," "Get Shorty"), Gary Anthony Williams ("The Neighborhood," "The Soul Man"), Dan Ahdoot ("Cobra Kai") and Paris Berelc ("Alexa & Katie," "Hubie Halloween").

The show was created by Jeff Lowell ("The Ranch," "Two and a Half Men," "Spin City") who serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer. All 10 episodes were directed by Andy Fickman ("Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2," "Playing With Fire") who is an executive producer along with James, Jeff Sussman ("The King of Queens," "Paul Blart: Mall Cop") and Todd Garner ("Tag," "Isn’t It Romantic," "Mortal Kombat"). Additionally, Matt Summers and Tim Clark will executive produce for NASCAR.

