This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 59° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 59° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentTV

Kevin Spacey's International Emmy Award revoked amid sexual assault allegations

The award is to honor "an individual who crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity."

Kevin Spacey presents the Britannia Award for Excellence

Kevin Spacey presents the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Oct. 27, 2017, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo Credit: Getty Images

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has revoked an award it was going to give Kevin Spacey, a decision made after allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy.

The group says "it will not honor Kevin Spacey with the 2017 International Emmy Founders Award."

The award is to honor "an individual who crosses cultural boundaries to touch humanity." Spacey was to get it at a gala on Nov. 20 in New York City. Past recipients include Steven Spielberg, Shonda Rhimes and J.J. Abrams.

Netflix canceling ‘House of Cards’ amid Spacey allegations

Two-time Academy Award-winner and “House of Cards” star also announces he identifies as gay.

The move comes after actor Anthony Rapp came forward with claims Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him in 1986, when he was 14. Netflix announced Monday that it was pulling the plug on "House of Cards," which stars Spacey.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

TV talk show host Wendy Williams arrives during Wendy Williams faints on live TV
TV turkeys: 14 worst shows of this century
Tomi Lahren received a backlash after posting a Tomi Lahren faces backlash for political costume
Critics loathed MTV's most popular shows
MTV's MTV to expand 'Jersey Shore' franchise
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the 71st annual Netflix canceling ‘House of Cards’ amid Spacey allegations