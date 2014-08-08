Khloé Kardashian, Scott Disick on season finale of 'Royal Pains'

"Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons" launches Sept. 14 on E! -- the fifth such "Keeping up with the Kardashians" spinoff -- so no one should be surprised at an opportunistic Kardashian sighting (or two) over next few weeks. There was a big one Thursday: At Dockers Waterside Marina and Restaurant, on Dune Road in East Quogue, where Khloé Kardashian (and Scott Disick) arrived to shoot a cameo in the Sept. 2 season finale of "Royal Pains."

The cameo was a bit of a surprise, but only a bit: Self-promotion is what the Kardashians do so well, after all, and there's a series to launch. Plus, "Pains" works hard to secure cameos of major Long Island-based celebrities. (Alas, the most major of them, Billy Joel, has resisted the show's entreaties for years.)

USA Network yesterday said of Disick's and Kardashian's scene: "Playing themselves, the two pop culture icons are having dinner at a local hot spot when they are recognized and Hank's (Mark Feuerstein) girlfriend Charlotte (recurring guest star Gillian Alexy) asks Evan (Paulo Costanzo) to make an introduction."

"Pains" is shot entirely on Long Island, although not exclusively in the Hamptons -- and in fact most of the show's scenes originate from points west, including favorite location Oheka Castle in Huntington (as well as Sands Point Preserve and Old Westbury Gardens, also classic Gold Coast locales). "Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons" will revolve around the opening of a DASH boutique on Jobs Lane in Southampton. Disick has long been romantically linked to Kourtney Kardashian. The couple have two children and are expecting their third.