Kim Delaney to star in Lifetime's 'Long Island Serial Killer' movie

Kim Delaney will be Mari Gilbert in "The

Kim Delaney will be Mari Gilbert in "The Long Island Serial Killer" on Lifetime in winter 2021. Credit: Getty Images for DirecTV/Michael Loccisano

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"NYPD Blue" Emmy Award winner Kim Delaney will star as Mari Gilbert, mother of murdered prostitute Shannan Gilbert, in a TV-movie about Long Island's Gilgo Beach murders.

Lifetime announced Thursday that "The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother's Hunt for Justice," is scheduled to premiere in winter 2021. Katharine Isabelle will play Shannan Gilbert in the telefilm, for which broadcast journalist Deborah Norville is an executive producer. Mari Gilbert relentlessly pushed police to investigate her daughter's disappearance, leading authorities in December 2010 to Gilgo Beach, where they discovered the remains of eventually 10 victims of suspected serial killings. Shannan, found dead in nearby Oak Beach on Dec. 13, 2011, became the most high-profile victim.

Amy Ryan portrayed Mari Gilbert — who was fatally stabbed in July 2016 by another daughter, Sarra Gilbert — in this year's Netflix movie "Lost Girls."

