The cast and the co-creator of Long Island native Kevin James' "The King of Queens" will reunite virtually for a table read benefiting a charitable organization and honoring the late series star Jerry Stiller.

Sony Pictures Television said Tuesday that James, Leah Remini, Victor Williams, Patton Oswalt, Nicole Sullivan and recurring guest Rachel Dratch will read the script of an existing episode of the 1998-2007 CBS sitcom March 12 at 2 p.m. on the series’ Facebook page. Co-creator and executive producer Michael J. Weithorn, who was raised in Fresh Meadows, Queens, and from age 9 in Port Washington, will direct and afterward host a Q&A.

Included will be a tribute to comedy legend Stiller, who died in May at age 92 in his Manhattan home.

"Those of us who made 'The King of Queens' are incredibly excited to reunite in honor of our recently departed friend — the uniquely funny, sweet, incomparable Jerry Stiller," Weithorn, 64, said in a statement. Referring to Stiller's character's penchant for yelling and pronouncements, he added, "We have no doubt Jerry will be watching and screaming down at us from heaven."

The table read will benefit Manhattan's Henry Street Settlement, which was founded in 1893 and offers a variety of social services and art and health care programs, including meals delivered to homebound seniors and mental health counseling for children.

James, 55, who was born in Mineola and raised in Stony Brook, later starred in the 2016-18 CBS sitcom "Kevin Can Wait," set in Massapequa and shot at Gold Coast Studios in Bethpage. He now stars in Netflix's "The Crew," which was also filmed at Gold Coast.