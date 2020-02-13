TODAY'S PAPER
TCM plans 25-hour tribute to Kirk Douglas on March 5

TCM will show 11 movies starring Kirk Douglas

TCM will show 11 movies starring Kirk Douglas on March 5. Credit: Getty Images/Express Newspapers

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

He was Spartacus! Not to mention Vincent van Gogh.

Those are just two of the memorable characters played by Kirk Douglas, the Hollywood he-man who died on Feb. 5 at 103. To honor his legacy, Turner Classic Movies will present a 25-hour marathon of Douglas' movies on March 5.

The 11 movies on tap include his 1946 screen debut, "The Strange Love of Martha Ivers," which kicks things off at 6 a.m. Other highlights include the 1947 film noir "Out of the Past" (2 p.m.); the 1950 musical drama "Young Man With a Horn" with Doris Day and Lauren Bacall (3:45 p.m.); the van Gogh bio "Lust for Life" (1956) at 5:45 p.m.; Stanley Kubrick's World War I drama "Paths of Glory" (1957) at 8 p.m.; the 1960 gladiator epic "Spartacus" (9:45 p.m.) and 1952's "The Bad and the Beautiful" (2:30 a.m.), featuring Douglas' Oscar-nominated performance as a ruthless film producer.

A bonus feature at 1:15 a.m. will be "Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Michael Douglas," Ben Mankiewicz's 2018 interview in which Douglas' son discusses his famous dad.

For the complete lineup, go to tcm.com.


 

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

