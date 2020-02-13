He was Spartacus! Not to mention Vincent van Gogh.

Those are just two of the memorable characters played by Kirk Douglas, the Hollywood he-man who died on Feb. 5 at 103. To honor his legacy, Turner Classic Movies will present a 25-hour marathon of Douglas' movies on March 5.

The 11 movies on tap include his 1946 screen debut, "The Strange Love of Martha Ivers," which kicks things off at 6 a.m. Other highlights include the 1947 film noir "Out of the Past" (2 p.m.); the 1950 musical drama "Young Man With a Horn" with Doris Day and Lauren Bacall (3:45 p.m.); the van Gogh bio "Lust for Life" (1956) at 5:45 p.m.; Stanley Kubrick's World War I drama "Paths of Glory" (1957) at 8 p.m.; the 1960 gladiator epic "Spartacus" (9:45 p.m.) and 1952's "The Bad and the Beautiful" (2:30 a.m.), featuring Douglas' Oscar-nominated performance as a ruthless film producer.

A bonus feature at 1:15 a.m. will be "Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Michael Douglas," Ben Mankiewicz's 2018 interview in which Douglas' son discusses his famous dad.

