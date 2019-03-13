'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington to host 'SNL'

"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington will host NBC's "Saturday Night Live" for the first time on April 6, the network announced. The 32-year-old actor's appearance comes just ahead of the much-anticipated April 14 return of the HBO series for its eighth and final season. Sara Bareilles, 39, will be that night's musical guest.

The network also announced that Emma Stone will host the show on April 13 with K-pop superstars BTS as the musical guest. This will be the fourth time that the Oscar-winning Stone, 30, will host "SNL."