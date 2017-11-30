TODAY'S PAPER
‘The Blue Knight,’ ‘Knight Rider,’ more shows about knights

‘Knightfall’ is the latest series designed to wish you all a good knight.

By Andy Edelstein  andy.edelstein@newsday.com
“Knightfall,” a drama focusing on the medieval Knights Templar, premieres Wednesday, Dec. 6, on the History channel — and that turns our thoughts to these five, non-medieval “Knight” series:

THE BLUE KNIGHT (CBS, 1975-76) George Kennedy starred as LAPD cop Bumper Morgan in this series adaptation of Joseph Wambaugh’s bestseller (a 1973 miniseries adaptation starred William Holden as Morgan).

KNIGHT RIDER (NBC, 1982-86; 2008-09) David Hasselhoff and the souped-up talking car known as KITT shared top billing in the original series. Justin Bruening starred in the less-successful 21st century revival.

KNIGHTWATCH (ABC, 1988-89) New York City’s volunteer anti-crime patrol, the Guardian Angels, inspired this drama about a similar group, Knights of the City, headed by a former gang leader (Benjamin Bratt).

KNIGHT & DAYE (NBC, 1989) Jack Warden and Mason Adams starred in this summer sitcom about two radio personalities who reluctantly agree to reunite after a 40-year estrangement over a woman (Hope Lange).

FOREVER KNIGHT (CBS, USA, 1992-96) An odd duck, this one: a cross between a cop drama and a supernatural saga. Geraint Wyn Davies starred as a homicide cop who could only work the night shift because in reality he was an 800-year-old vampire who was unable to show his face during daylight.

Andy Edelstein, Newsday's entertainment editor, supervises coverage of TV, celebrities, movies and pop music.

