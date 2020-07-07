TODAY'S PAPER
Kristian Alfonso leaving 'Days of Our Lives' after 37 years

Kristian Alfonso's last episode on "Days of Our

Kristian Alfonso's last episode on "Days of Our Lives" will air in October. Credit: NBC / Chris Haston

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
The sands of the hourglass are about to run out for Kristian Alfonso after 37 years.

The venerable NBC daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives" is set to resume production on Sept. 1, but Alfonso, who joined the series in 1983, has announced that she will not be returning.

“I feel blessed and honored to have been invited into people’s homes for over three decades. However, it is now time for me to write my next chapter,” Alfonso, 56, said in a statement to Deadline.com, which first reported the news.

"Days" shut down production in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but has already shot enough original episodes — which will include Alonso's last show — to run through October.

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

