Kristoff St. John's last soap episode aired Wednesday

Kristoff St. John accepts the award for outstanding

Kristoff St. John accepts the award for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for "The Young and the Restless" at the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 20, 2008. Photo Credit: AP / Matt Sayles

By The Associated Press
The last "Young and the Restless" episode featuring Kristoff St. John aired Wednesday on CBS.

The actor, who played the struggling alcoholic and ladies' man Neil Winters for 27 years, died Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 52. The cause of death is under investigation by the medical examiner.

The final appearance centered around Neil's adoptive son, Devon (Bryton James), planning an event that Neil attended. When the entertainment didn't appear, Neil saved the day by persuading Ana Hamilton (Jamia Simone Nash), to step up and sing.

The episode concluded with a tribute to St. John, saying “In Loving Memory of Our Dear Friend” with an image of the late actor.

St. John had played Winters since 1991, receving nine daytime Emmy nominations.

By The Associated Press

