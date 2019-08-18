Only days after Netflix announced it was producing a third movie in its "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" teen rom-com franchise, one of it stars announced he had wrapped up his role, indicating the film's shooting was near completion.

"Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky," Noah Centineo, 23, tweeted on Saturday. In the 2018 movie, based on the young-adult novel by author Jenny Han, he played that high-schooler whom classmate Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) pretended to date in order to make another boy jealous, but who then fell in love with him. "I hope you all love these last installments as much as we do," Centineo continued. "Forever grateful for the opportunity to be yours."

"You'll always be my Peter K. & I'll always be your Lara Jean, that I can promise you," Condor, 22, tweeted in response.

Netflix in December had announced that a sequel, eventually titled "To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You," was in development. The streaming service then announced Thursday that, "#ToAllTheBoys: P.S. I Still Love You premieres February 12! And a third film —To All The Boys: Always And Forever Lara Jean — is already in production!!!" The sequels also are based on franchise books by Han.

The two stars additionally posted an announcement in a tweeted video Thursday, with Centineo saying, "It's the coolest thing, man. We've been keeping it secret for a long time."

"And it's been hard," chimed in Condor.

"It has been hard!" agreed Centineo. "Because everyone's, like, 'Why are you filming TATB2…," he began, then together with Condor concluded loudly, "'…for so long!'"