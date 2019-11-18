Fox News has signed former CBS News chief foreign correspondent Lara Logan to host a documentary series for its streaming service.

The company announced Monday that it will launch “No Agenda With Lara Logan” on its subscriber-based, on-demand streaming channel Fox Nation in January. The series, from Warm Springs Productions, will consist of 16 episodes dealing with media bias, immigration, veterans and socialism.

“No Agenda” will be the first regular TV role for Logan, 48, since she departed CBS News at the end of 2018. There are no current plans for her to join Fox News as a correspondent or contributor.

“This series is what American people tell me they want everywhere I go — honest, independent journalism that will not bow to propagandists and political operatives who use the media as a weapon to silence, punish and bully. I am so proud to be part of this team,” Logan said in a statement.

Logan, a native of South Africa, became a fixture of CBS News’ international coverage starting in 2002, when she became a correspondent. She was known for her fearlessness, reporting from war zones in Iraq and Afghanistan while embedded with U.S. forces, and won numerous journalism awards for her work. She also served as a correspondent for “60 Minutes.”

Logan was sexually assaulted by a mob in Cairo’s Tahrir Square while covering the celebration of the resignation of Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak in February 2011. She discussed the attack on “60 Minutes” three months later.

Logan was put on a leave of absence in 2013 after CBS News determined she made serious errors in a report on the Sept. 11, 2012, attack on the U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, where four Americans died. Logan and her executive producer had failed to vet the comments of a defense contractor, whose account of the attack was later discredited.