Ex-'60 Minutes' reporter sues New York magazine

Former "60 Minutes" reporter Lara Logan is suing

Former "60 Minutes" reporter Lara Logan is suing New York magazine. Credit: Invision/AP/Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Print

Former “60 Minutes” correspondent Lara Logan, whose 2013 report about the Benghazi attacks was retracted by CBS News over inaccuracies, is suing New York magazine over an article about the fallout that she claims tarnished her career.

Logan, who lives in Texas, is seeking $25 million in the lawsuit filed last week in a federal court in Austin.

Lauren Starke, a spokeswoman for New York magazine, said Wednesday that the "article was thoroughly vetted and fact-checked, and we stand by our reporting."

CBS News admitted it was misled in Logan's report by a source who claimed he was on the scene of a 2012 attack on the U.S. mission in Benghazi, Libya, but whose account was later discredited. Logan later appeared on CBS' “This Morning” and apologized to viewers, saying it was wrong to include in the report Dylan Davies, a security contractor who said he took part in fighting at the mission.

Logan claims that a 2014 article in New York magazine about the report contained defamatory statements that hurt her reputation and led to a diminished role at CBS.

Logan's last “60 Minutes” piece aired in 2018 and her contract was not renewed, according to the lawsuit.

A new documentary series hosted by Logan is set to air on Fox Nation, Fox News' streaming service, in January.

