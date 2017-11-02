This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
'Late Show' cancels pre-taped Jeremy Piven interview amid allegations

Jeremy Piven attends the CBS Summer Soiree during the 2017 Summer TCA's in Studio City, Calif., on Aug. 1, 2017. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
CBS' "Late Show" says a pre-taped interview with Jeremy Piven won't air Friday amid a sexual harassment allegation against the actor.

In a statement Thursday, a "Late Show" spokesperson said that Piven's appearance was taped Monday, one day before the accusation by actress and reality star Ariane Bellamar was made public.

Since the show is unable to address what it called "recent developments," Piven's segment is being replaced with a new guest, according to the "Late Show" statement. The substitute guest's name was not immediately announced.

On Tuesday, Bellamar said that Piven, the Emmy-winning star of HBO's "Entourage" and now in the freshman CBS drama "Wisdom of the Crowd," groped her on two occasions.

Piven has said he unequivocally denies what he labeled an "appalling" allegation.

