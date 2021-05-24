Stephen Colbert says he's going back before live audiences

CBS said Monday that Stephen Colbert's late-night show will return to doing live episodes on June 14, with a vaccinated audience in Manhattan's Ed Sullivan Theater.

The show produced 205 episodes without a live audience in more than a year because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination before being allowed in Colbert's audience, the network said. Face masks will be optional. Staff and crew members will be tested prior to coming back to work and monitored regularly for signs of symptoms.

Colbert did his first show remotely on March 16, 2020, with a monologue taped from his bathtub at home. The show eventually returned to the Ed Sullivan Theater in August, but on a smaller set with limited production staff and Colbert's wife, Evelyn, often the sole audience member. (John Krasinski joined the cramped "office" set as a guest and audience member on Thursday's episode.)

"I look forward to once again doing shows for an audience I can smell and touch," Colbert said.

"The Late Show" is the top-rated late-night entertainment program.