LI native Lauren Scala leaving 'Today in New York'

Veteran WNBC/4 traffic reporter Lauren Scala announced her departure from the station Wednesday. The Mineola native, who joined the station in 2008, has long been a regular presence on Ch. 4's morning program, "Today in New York."

Station spokesman John Durso said in an email that Scala "told us this summer that she wished to move on and pursue new endeavors," adding that "While she will no longer be a daily presence on our morning newscasts, Lauren will still be on the air from time to time, offering features for WNBC and segments for [the 11:30 a.m. lifestyle show] 'New York Live.'"

Scala was on the air regularly during the pandemic, too, when traffic across the five boroughs — not to mention Long Island — eased considerably. For a story on the no-traffic world of New York, Scala told The New York Times, "even though they knew there wasn’t as much for us to talk about, [viewers told us they] were so thankful that we were still there, and part of their morning. It was a really positive response — which was nice, because you’re like, ‘Am I useless now?’" When traffic returned, she told the paper, "I don’t want to be twisted but it brings me joy."

Formerly a producer for "Time Out New York," Scala has also hosted shows for Ch. 4's digital channel, New York Nonstop.

In a statement, the station's vice president of news, Amy Morris, said, "To say Lauren is dedicated and a hard worker is an understatement. Some days she never stopped – like the time there was a crash near the Lincoln Tunnel after her shift was over, and she sent video and did play-by-play from her apartment window. From accidents to weather to frankly any news that impacted commuting, Lauren was our go-to pro. We will miss her Tri-State expertise. During COVID she was the constant in the studio, one of the few who did not work from home."

Scala's last day at "Today in New York" is Friday.