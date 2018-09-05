Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

NBC's 'Law & Order' franchise adding new hate-crimes drama

Producer Dick Wolf attends TV Guide Magazine's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" 400th episode celebration in Manhattan on Jan. 11, 2017.  Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Evan Agostini

By The Associated Press
NBC's "Law & Order" franchise is adding what the network calls a "relevant" new series about hate crimes.

The network said Tuesday that it's ordered 13 episodes of "Law & Order: Hate Crimes." The drama from "Law & Order" creator Dick Wolf is based on New York State's Hate Crimes Task Force.

The fictional version of the task force will be introduced in the upcoming 20th season of sister program "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit."

Wolf said in a statement that he wants to shine a light on the wide range of crime victims in big U.S. cities and show that justice can prevail.

A debut date hasn't been announced for "Law & Order: Hate Crimes," created and produced by Wolf and Warren Leight.

By The Associated Press

