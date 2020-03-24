Couch Comfort: 180 chances to watch 'Law & Order' (and its spinoffs) this week

KA—CHING! or is it DUN—DUN!?

However you want to describe it, we've heard that familiar metallic thunk introducing each episode of "Law & Order" and its many spinoffs since the fall of 1990 when the mothership launched on NBC. Nearly 30 years later, if it seems as if there's an "L&O" airing whenever you click the remote, you're not far from wrong. Each week brings viewers 180 opportunities to catch an episode of the original and its two biggest spinoffs ("SVU" and "Criminal Intent"). That's more than the number of hours (168) in a given week.

And if you don't want to be beholden to a TV schedule, you can also stream "SVU" episodes at NBC. com (free) and Hulu ,YouTube TV , Sling TV and fubu TV. The original can be streamed at YouTube TV, Fubu TV and Philo.

(Reruns of the less successful spinoffs, "Trial by Jury," "Los Angeles" and "True Crime" are not being aired at the moment.)

So if you're now homebound and looking for an "L&O" fix — and the darn show is incredibly addictive — here's your guide to where to find all of those 180 episodes are currently on:

LAW & ORDER

(1990-2010)

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Five notable stars: Chris Noth, Jerry Orbach, S. Epatha Merkerson, Jessie L. Martin, Steven Hill

WEtv

Sunday noon- Monday 1 a.m.

Tuesday 3 p.m.- Wednesday 1 a.m.)

Wednesday 3 p.m.-Thursday 1 a.m.

SUNDANCE

Sunday 5:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Thursday 1 p.m.- Friday 2 a.m. (

Friday 1 p.m.- Saturday 2 a.m.

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT

(1999—)

Five notable stars: Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Christopher Meloni, Richard Belzer, Kelli Giddish

NBC

Thursday 10-11 p.m. (new episodes)

WWOR/9

Monday and Thursday 8-10 p.m.

USA

Sunday 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Monday 2-6 a.m.

Tuesday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. (12); 10:01-11:01 p.m.

Thursday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

ION

Saturday 9 a.m.-midnight

Sunday 1-3 a.m.

LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT

(2001-11)

Five notable stars: Vincent D'Onofrio, Kathryn Erbe, Courtney B. Vance, Jamey Sheridan, Chris Noth

WEtv

Sunday 10-11 a.m.

Monday 1-2 a.m.

Tuesday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. WE

Wednesday 10 a.m.-3 p.m., WE

Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. WE

ION

Monday 7-11 a.m. )

Tuesday 1 a.m.-11 a.m.

Wednesday 1 a.m.-11 a.m.

Thursday 1-11 a.m.

Friday 1-7 a.m.

Saturday 1-3 a.m.