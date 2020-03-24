TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
38° Good Morning
EntertainmentTV

Couch Comfort: 180 chances to watch 'Law & Order' (and its spinoffs) this week

Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson on

 Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson on NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." Credit: Virginia Sherwood/NBC/NBC

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com
Print

KA—CHING! or is it DUN—DUN!?

However you want to describe it, we've heard that familiar metallic thunk introducing each episode of "Law  & Order" and its many spinoffs since the fall of 1990 when the mothership launched on NBC. Nearly 30 years later, if it seems as if there's an "L&O" airing whenever you click  the remote, you're not far from wrong. Each week brings viewers 180 opportunities to catch an  episode of the original and its two biggest spinoffs ("SVU" and "Criminal Intent").  That's more than the number of hours (168) in a given week.

And if you don't  want to be beholden to a TV schedule, you can also stream "SVU" episodes at NBC. com (free) and Hulu ,YouTube TV , Sling TV and fubu TV. The original can be streamed at YouTube TV, Fubu TV and Philo. 

(Reruns of the less successful spinoffs, "Trial by Jury," "Los Angeles" and "True Crime" are not being aired at the moment.)

So if you're now homebound and looking for an "L&O" fix — and the darn show is incredibly addictive — here's your guide to where to find all of those 180 episodes are currently on:

LAW & ORDER

(1990-2010)

Five notable stars: Chris Noth, Jerry Orbach, S. Epatha Merkerson, Jessie L. Martin, Steven Hill

WEtv

Sunday noon- Monday 1 a.m.

Tuesday  3 p.m.- Wednesday 1 a.m.) 

Wednesday 3 p.m.-Thursday 1 a.m.

SUNDANCE

Sunday 5:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

Thursday 1 p.m.- Friday 2 a.m. (

Friday 1 p.m.- Saturday 2 a.m.

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT

(1999—)

Five notable stars: Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Christopher Meloni, Richard Belzer, Kelli Giddish

NBC

Thursday 10-11 p.m. (new episodes)

WWOR/9

Monday and Thursday 8-10 p.m.

USA

Sunday 9 a.m.-11 p.m.

Monday 2-6 a.m.

Tuesday 9 a.m.-9 p.m. (12); 10:01-11:01 p.m.

Thursday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

ION

Saturday 9 a.m.-midnight

Sunday 1-3 a.m.

LAW & ORDER: CRIMINAL INTENT

(2001-11)

Five notable stars: Vincent D'Onofrio, Kathryn Erbe, Courtney B. Vance, Jamey Sheridan, Chris Noth

WEtv

Sunday 10-11 a.m.

Monday  1-2 a.m.

Tuesday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. WE

Wednesday 10 a.m.-3 p.m., WE

Thursday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. WE

ION

Monday 7-11 a.m. )

Tuesday 1 a.m.-11 a.m.

Wednesday 1 a.m.-11 a.m.

Thursday 1-11 a.m.

Friday 1-7 a.m.

Saturday 1-3 a.m.

Headshot of Newsday employee Andy Edelstein on June
By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com

Andy Edelstein, Newsday's entertainment editor, supervises coverage of TV, celebrities, movies and pop music. He has written three books on popular culture, including "The Brady Bunch Book."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Meghan McCain attends the Netflix "Medal of Honor" 'View' co-host Meghan McCain announces pregnancy
Samantha Bee attends the 72nd Annual Writers Guild Bee's 'Full Frontal' returning Wednesday with new episodes
Blair Underwood and Octavia Spencer in Netflix's "Self Review: 'Self Made' is compelling but clunky
Netflix's "Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution" is an Netflix doc showcases summer camp for disabled teens
Griffin Gluck (left) and Pete Davidson in Hulu's 'Big Time Adolescence': A role that works for Pete Davidson
"Frozen II" characters Elsa, voiced by Idina Menzel, Disney releases 'Frozen II' to streaming months early
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search