The NBC crime drama “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” plans to air an episode inspired by the Harvey Weinstein sexual-assault scandal. “We were actually working on a story about airline pilots and what a boys club that is,” executive producer Michael Chernuchin told Entertainment Weekly. “We were beating the story out and said, ‘Wow, this is exactly what the actresses go through in Hollywood. It’s the same environment.’ So we got all of our Harvey stuff out with airline pilots.” The episode will air in 2018. Longtime producer and studio co-founder Weinstein was the subject of exposés by The New York Times and The New Yorker in October, setting off a wave of allegations against entertainment, sports and political figures.