'Law & Order: SVU' wins USA Today's 'Save our Show' vote
The winner is ..."Law & Order: SVU." That is, the winner of USA Today's influential "Save our Shows" survey that collected 144,000 ballots in support of various series on the bubble. "L&O" was the leader. List follows, but here is the question: Will it be saved?
There have certainly been reports that "SVU" may be in trouble --- "SVU," the last man/woman standing of one of TV's enduring franchises, launched Sept. 20, 1999, and a major show in the metropolitan area production world. The issue is not so much one of ratings -- they remain respectable -- but of cost, which continues to rise, which is the inevitable consequence of veteran status.
My prediction: "L&O" will be back for at least one more season. Beyond that, no personal predictions.
Here's the list, and, keep in mind, some of these are probably "locks" to return, including "Nashville." One on this list, "Almost Human," has already been canceled.
NBC’s "Law and Order: SVU" – 46 percent (of the vote)
NBC’s "Parenthood" – 45 percent
ABC’s "Nashville" – 41 percent
FOX’s "Almost Human" – 36 percent
ABC’s "Revenge" – 34 percent
ABC’s "Last Man Standing" – 31 percent
CBS’s "The Crazy Ones" – 30 percent
NBC’s "Community" – 27 percent
ABC’s "Suburgatory" – 22 percent ·
ABC’s "Trophy Wife" – 17 percent
CW’s "Heart of Dixie" – 14 percent
CW’s "The 100" – 11 percent
FOX’s "Dads" – 8 percent
ABC’s "Mixology" – 8 percent
CW’s "Beauty and the Beast" – 8 percent