TODAY'S PAPER
24° Good Evening
SEARCH
24° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

Michael Jackson's brothers say accusers' film neglects facts

It was the latest and most public pushback from the family and the King of Pop's estate, which have repeatedly denounced the documentary in recent weeks.

Marlon Jackson, second from left, Tito Jackson, second

Marlon Jackson, second from left, Tito Jackson, second from right, and Jackie Jackson, far right, brothers of the late musical artist Michael Jackson, and Tito's son Taj, far left, pose together for a portrait in Los Angeles on Feb. 26, 2019. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Chris Pizzello

By The Associated Press
Print

The family of Michael Jackson had a feeling the years-old child molestation allegations against the pop superstar would resurface at some point. So they say they weren't entirely surprised to learn that a forthcoming HBO documentary would feature two of his accusers.

"I thought, 'Oh here we go again,' " Jackson's oldest brother Jackie Jackson said Tuesday of the moment he learned of "Leaving Neverland" while on tour in Australia. "That's the first thing we said," Jackie Jackson said during an interview with The Associated Press seated next to his brothers Tito, Marlon and his nephew, Taj.

The documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to a standing ovation, will starting Sunday air the abuse allegations of two men, Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who had previously denied Jackson molested them and supported him to authorities and in Robson's case, very publicly.

"It was going to be the 10-year anniversary," Taj Jackson said, referring to his uncle's June 2009 death. "I remember a year ago I was like, 'This is too appetizing for the media. They're going to do something. This is the time when everyone comes out of the woodwork, the same cast, the same characters that have been discredited throughout the years. They have a platform now to talk about Michael Jackson."

It was the latest and most public pushback from the family and Jackson estate, which have repeatedly denounced the documentary in recent weeks through written statements, a lawsuit, and letters to HBO and Britain's Channel 4, which plan to air the film. HBO announced Wednesday that it will air a special on Monday night in which Oprah Winfrey also interviews Robson and Safechuck .

Their central criticism has been the film's failure to talk to family members or other defenders of Jackson, who they insist never molested a child.

The brothers said they would have answered the allegations had the filmmakers asked them.

"Oh, we definitely would have come and talked to them about the situation … to protect our brother," Tito Jackson said. "He's not here no more. He's passed and, we're his brothers, we're supposed to do this."

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Chanel's iconic couturier, Karl Lagerfeld, whose accomplished designs Recent notable deaths
Original "Beverly Hills 90210" cast members Jennie Garth, '90210' returning with most of the original cast
Michael Jackson and Wade Robson in a scene 'Leaving Neverland': Riveting story, tough to watch
Kim Kardashian West, left, seen in Manhattan at Kim Kardashian gets a reading from 'LI Medium'
Karamo Brown, one of the stars of the 'Queer Eye' star talks book ahead of LI event
Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Reid Scott, Julia Our critic's 24 must-see shows for March