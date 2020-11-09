Country singer Lee Brice tested positive for COVID-19 and will not perform as scheduled at the CMA Awards on Wednesday.

A representative for Brice told The Associated Press on Sunday that he is "in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms."

Brice, 41, was tested ahead of the awards show, which will be broadcast on ABC from Nashville, Tennessee, where he had been scheduled to perform with Carly Pearce. Pearce and Brice are both nominated for their duet "I Hope You're Happy Now," in the categories musical event of the year and music video of the year.

Brice, who is known for such hit songs as "I Drive Your Truck" and "I Don't Dance," will be isolating at home until he's cleared by a doctor, according to a statement from his representative.

A CMA rep said Brice was tested and received his result before arriving on-site for any of show rehearsals or activities. Although the show doesn't have a normal audience of fans because of the pandemic, CMA chief executive Sarah Trahern had promised to bring country stars together in one room for the awards show, while still physically distanced.

"Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line revealed Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not appear on the telecast, Variety reported.

"Some of y’all guessed it," Hubbard wrote on Instagram. "Got the Rona. Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful."

Sunday night, Hubbard had hinted at trouble, posting a photo of his tour bus parked at his home. "Any ideas why I would have my tour bus parked in the driveway?" he asked.

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will host the telecast, airing live on ABC, from Music City Center in Nashville. Charley Pride will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and scheduled performers include Lady A, Gabby Barrett, Charlie Puth, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Rascal Flatts and Maren Morris.