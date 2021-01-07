TODAY'S PAPER
'Let's Make a Deal,' 'The Price Is Right' delay production restarts

Wayne Brady hosts "Let's Make a Deal," which won't resume production until the end of January. Credit: CBS / Screen Grab

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The game shows "Let's Make a Deal" and "The Price Is Right" have joined several other California-based daytime TV series in extending their holiday production hiatus due to the current COVID-19 spike in that state.

According to the industry trade site Deadline.com, the two CBS series, produced by Fremantle, were originally scheduled to return in the first half of January, but will not restart until the end of the month.

On Sunday, the Los Angeles-based talk shows "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "The Late Late Show with James Corden" announced they were returning to the hosts' homes to shoot, while the daytime series "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" pushed production by a week to Jan. 11.

Several prime-time series also delayed production starts from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11 or 18.

