TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

LeVar Burton will guest-host 'Jeopardy!'

LeVar Burton attends the Global Learning XPRIZE

 LeVar Burton attends the Global Learning XPRIZE Foundation Grand-prize Awards at Google Playa Vista Office on May 15, 2019 in Playa Vista, California.  Credit: Getty Images for Global Learning XPRIZE/Jesse Grant

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton, whose fans have clamored for him to become the new permanent host of "Jeopardy!," is getting a guest-host gig.,

The show's production company announced Wednesday that Burton is among the final group of guest hosts who will close out the current 37th season of the venerable quiz show. Also getting a week each will be "Good Morning America" anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, business journalist and author David Faber, who is a former "Jeopardy!" celebrity-edition champion, and sportscaster Joe Buck.

"THANK YOU... to all y'all for your passionate support!" tweeted "Star Trek: The Next Generation" star and "Reading Rainbow" host Burton, 64. "I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time."

More than 246,223 people have signed a Change.org petition posted Nov. 9 advocating him to succeed the beloved late host Alex Trebek, who died the previous day after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

More Entertainment

Hilary Duff will star in Hulu's "How
Hilary Duff to star in Hulu's  'How I Met Your Father' 
This image released by PBS shows Greta Thunberg,
Greta Thunberg docuseries amplifies her climate change fight
Cecil Ray Baker is seen in a Rockdale
Burglary charge for 'American Idol' contestant
"Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie's eye surgeries stem from
Another eye surgery for 'Today' co-host Guthrie
"Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak, right, and
Sajak accidentally says answer on 'Wheel of Fortune'
"Rutherford Falls" cast (l-r): Ed Helms as
'Rutherford Falls': Genial, history-making charmer
Didn’t find what you were looking for?