LeVar Burton will guest-host 'Jeopardy!'

Actor and literacy advocate LeVar Burton, whose fans have clamored for him to become the new permanent host of "Jeopardy!," is getting a guest-host gig.,

The show's production company announced Wednesday that Burton is among the final group of guest hosts who will close out the current 37th season of the venerable quiz show. Also getting a week each will be "Good Morning America" anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, business journalist and author David Faber, who is a former "Jeopardy!" celebrity-edition champion, and sportscaster Joe Buck.

"THANK YOU... to all y'all for your passionate support!" tweeted "Star Trek: The Next Generation" star and "Reading Rainbow" host Burton, 64. "I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me. YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time."

More than 246,223 people have signed a Change.org petition posted Nov. 9 advocating him to succeed the beloved late host Alex Trebek, who died the previous day after a battle with pancreatic cancer.