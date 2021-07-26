LeVar Burton: 'Jeopardy!' host gig began 'scary,' ended fun

LeVar Burton’s quest to become the new host of "Jeopardy!" has been a confident, upbeat effort by the actor and those who rooted him on with a petition drive.

But when the day came to tape the first of his week's share of episodes as one of a succession of guest hosts, the show's pace and the challenge of following in Alex Trebek's much-admired footsteps threw Burton off stride.

It made for a rough start to the five back-to-back tapings that began airing Monday, said the veteran actor known for "Roots," "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and "Reading Rainbow."

Burton has been watching and assessing the other guest hosts — in other words, his competition for the position that the Canadian-born Trebek held from 1984 to shortly before his November 2020 death from cancer at age 80. Art Fleming was the quiz show's original and only other host, in the 1960s and '70s.

Although Burton had made the show's producers aware of his interest in being considered, his addition to the roster came after a petition backing him as the new "Jeopardy!" host caught fire (with more than 250,000 signatures to date).

Burton recently spoke with The Associated Press about his stint on the show.

What was the guest-host experience like?

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Scary. Really, really, really scary. Did I mention it was scary?

How so?

I’ve jumped out of airplanes. I’ve walked over hot coals. This was a real challenge. First of all, because ("Jeopardy!") is singular in the culture and what it means to people as a part of their daily lives. And the fact that there are only two hosts who have ever stood in that spot. The pressure, the natural tendency was to want to live up to Alex’s example, his legacy. I had, like all of the hosts, one day of rehearsal and the following day I shot five episodes of "Jeopardy!" I came backstage after taping the first episode and I said to Stephanie [his wife], ‘Well, how did I do?’ She said, "Ehhh." Now, this is a woman who loves me enough to tell me the truth. She said it wasn’t me.

How did you adjust?

I made it my business for the next four chances at bat to just be myself, to forget about the procedure, to forget about the process, stop trying, stop focusing on the wrong thing. You’re not going to be smooth as Alex, let go of that. But what you can bring to the table is you. So that became my point of focus. And when it did, I started having fun.

Why do you consider the show and the host's role as worthwhile?

I’ve been about education my entire career, and I definitely believe in the medium (of television) as one where more than simply entertaining is the order of the day. I try and use the medium in a way that brings something else to the table as often as I can.