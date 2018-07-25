The lives and legendary partnership of choreographer-director Bob Fosse and his wife, dancer Gwen Verdon, will be the subject of an FX miniseries starring Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams, with Lin-Manuel Miranda among the producers.

The network said the as-yet-untitled, eight-episode miniseries, based on Sam Wasson's book "Fosse, a Biography," will begin production this fall for airing next year. The premiere will be written by Steven Levenson, the 2017 Tony Award winner for best book of a musical ("Dear Evan Hansen”) and directed by Thomas Kail, the Tony-winning director of Miranda's musical "Hamilton." They and Miranda, who won three Tonys and the Pulitzer Prize for "Hamilton," are executive producers. Nicole Fosse, Verdon and Fosse’s daughter and the artistic director of the The Verdon Fosse Legacy foundation, is co-executive producer.

In a joint statement, Kail, Levenson and Miranda said, "Bob Fosse ignited a revolution in American dance, theater, and film. But, in contrast to the well-worn myth of the visionary artist working in solitude, Fosse's work would not have been possible without Gwen Verdon, the woman who helped to mold his style -- and make him a star." The "remarkable couple," they said, shared a "complicated, fascinating relationship."

"My mother and father have one of the greatest love stories ever known," added Nicole Fosse. "They were extremely complex people with an indestructible bond, loyalty and trust that endured both fantasy and reality."

From 1955 to 1986, Fosse, who died at 60 in 1987, won nine Tony Awards as choreographer or director of such Broadway hits as "Damn Yankees," "Sweet Charity," "Pippin" and "Big Deal." He directed and co-wrote the semiautobiographical film "All That Jazz" (1979), starring Roy Scheider, and his name has become shorthand for a particular style of choreography. Verdon, who died in 2000, was a four-time Tony winner for shows including "Can-Can" and "Damn Yankees." The two were married from 1960 until Fosse's death. During that time, he had a high-profile, six-year relationship with dancer Ann Reinking, who would herself become a Broadway legend.

Rockwell won the 2017 Academy Award for supporting actor, for "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." Williams has been nominated four times, twice for supporting roles ("Brokeback Mountain," "Manchester by the Sea") and twice for lead roles ("Blue Valentine," "My Week with Marilyn").