Lindsay Lohan guests on 'Haircut Night in America'

Even in coronavirus lockdown at her home in Dubai, Long Island-raised actress Lindsay Lohan continues to appear on a TV near you.

The "Mean Girls" star, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, will be among the celebrities appearing Friday at 8 p.m. on the CBS special "Haircut Night in America." She joins TV personality Kelly Osbourne, Olympian Lindsey Vonn, hockey star P.K. Subban and others learning the basics of quarantine cut and color from hairstyling professionals. Coaching Lohan, 33, is her longtime hair colorist, Tracey Cunningham of the Los Angeles salon Mèche.

In addition, both Lindsay Lohan and her sister, singer and TV personality Aliana Lohan, 26, were scheduled to be filmed Thursday and Friday for Fox's "Celebrity Watch Party," in which stars watch television at home and comment on it. The siblings' mother, Dina Lohan, of Merrick, said the two are in separate apartments, being shot remotely, with the show's director isolating in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, the sisters watched an episode of HGTV's revival of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" that featured the home renovation of a man whose wife had died — "they were in tears," Dina Lohan, 57, said of her daughters — and an episode of the E! reality series "Botched," about two plastic surgeons tying to correct other doctors' problematic surgery.

Meanwhile, according to her representatives, however, Lindsay Lohan was not scheduled to be on the Hulu comedy-drama "Ramy." Series star Ramy Youssef had told Entertainment Weekly in a story published Wednesday that, "We actually cast Lindsay Lohan, because Lindsay had this whole thing about converting to Islam. And so we had cast Lindsay and I talked to her and she was down, and then, you know, like Lindsay does, we just kind of stopped hearing from her. I was trying to get ahold of her and she was on the call sheet, and I guess she couldn't make it. I don't know, I never heard from her."

"I was in touch with Lindsay's team and they told me her agent clearly passed on that project through its casting people," Dina Lohan told Newsday. There is, additionally, no indication that Lindsay Lohan, who has expressed interest in Islam, ever has converted.