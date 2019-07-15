With her MTV reality show "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" canceled or on indefinite hiatus, the actress-entrepreneur has moved on to new shores — specifically, as a judge on the musical game show "The Masked Singer Australia."

Australian broadcaster Network 10 announced Sunday that Lohan, 32, who was raised in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, will join radio personality Jackie O, comedian Dave Hughes and entertainer Dannii Minogue, sister of singer-actress Kylie Minogue, in the Down Under version of the program in which costumed celebrities, their identities hidden, sing in competition.

"The show has already been a huge success and I can only imagine it will get bigger," Lohan said in a statement. "Each week will be so exciting to watch who performs and try to guess who's behind the masks. I feel honored to sit on the panel and be part of such an amazing show."

She called Australia "an incredible country," adding, "The beaches are insanely beautiful … who knows I may even look at opening a Beach Club there."

On Sunday, she tweeted the hashtag "#TheMaskedSingerAustralia" and linked to an Instagram post by Jackie O, reading, "So excited to be working with these guys on The Masked Singer (coming soon to Ten). I love a good guessing game!!!"

Minogue, commenting on the show's own Instagram account, wrote, "I'm already making lists of who my dream masked singers would be — anyone else have some celebs they hope to see perform?"

The American version of the show, based on South Korea's "King of Mask Singer,” has been a hit for Fox, with season 2 scheduled to premiere Sept. 25.