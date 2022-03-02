Lindsay Lohan to do two more movies for Netflix

Lindsay Lohan, who recently starred in a Super Bowl commercial and went viral on TikTok lip-syncing to a line from her childhood movie "The Parent Trap," has signed a two-picture deal with Netflix

The streaming service, which already has her holiday romcom "Falling for Christmas" due this year, offered no further details in its announcement Tuesday. "The world first fell in love with Lindsay Lohan when she played a set of twins," Netflix tweeted additionally, "and Netflix is once again giving the world twice the Lindsay to love through a creative partnership that will see her star in two new films!"

Lohan, 35, wrote on social media, "Exciting things to come!," with the Instagram post of it garnering congratulatory comments from recently reconciled friend Paris Hilton, "Queer Eye" interior designer Bobby Berk and journalist Katie Couric.

Raised in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, the recently engaged star has been mostly off-screen in recent years, her latest work being season 2 of the U.K. sitcom "Sick Note" (2018) and the video-on-demand werewolf thriller "Among the Shadows" (2019), which shot in 2015 and 2016. "We're so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we're thrilled to continue our partnership with her," Netflix executive Christina Rogers said in a statement. "We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world."