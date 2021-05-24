Lindsay Lohan to star in Netflix romantic comedy

Lindsay Lohan will make her first film appearance since 2019 in an upcoming Netflix romcom.

The separate Netflix and Netflix Film social-media accounts variously posted Monday that the Long Island-raised actress-entrepreneur "will star in a new romantic comedy about a newly engaged and spoiled hotel heiress who finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter after getting total amnesia in a skiing accident."

Many commenters noted the plot resemblance to director Garry Marshall's "Overboard" (1987), starring Goldie Hawn as the heiress and her real-life partner Kurt Russell as a carpenter who convinces the amnesiac woman, who has cheated him on work, that they are married and she is the mother of his four sons. It was remade in 2018 with a gender-reversal, starring Anna Faris as a working-class single mom and Eugenio Derbez as an amnesiac heir.

The trade magazine Variety specified Lohan's film will be holiday-themed and would shoot in November, making it unlikely to be released this year. Janeen Damian, who with her filmmaker husband Michael Damian has cowritten and coproduced numerous movies and telefilms including Hallmark Channel's "The Christmas Waltz" (2020) and "A Princess for Christmas" (2011), will make her directorial debut as well as cowrite and coproduce.

Lohan, 34, raised in Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, has not commented publicly.

In a May 11 Instagram post, Lohan had paid tribute to the late Natasha Richardson, her on-screen mother in "The Parent Trap" (1998), on the what would have been late star's 58th birthday. In an eerie echo of the Netflix movie's plot, Richardson died in 2009 following head injuries suffered in a skiing accident.

Former child-star Lohan had a string of hit films through her teens, including "The Parent Trap," "Freaky Friday" (2003) and "Mean Girls" (2004). Segueing to young-adult roles, she earned good notices in Disney's "Herbie: Fully Loaded" (2005), "A Prairie Home Companion" (2006) and "Georgia Rule" (2007), but a 2007 DUI arrest led to five years of jail, probation, rehab and sporadic but continuing work

Subscribe to the Entertainment newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

She began a comeback attempt in 2012 playing Elizabeth Taylor in the biographical TV-movie "Liz & Dick." The following year Lohan starred in the low-budget feature "The Canyons," and in 2014 earned respectable reviews for her stage debut in a West End revival of David Mamet's "Speed-the-Plow." While taking on TV guest and recurring roles, she made no more movies until 2019's werewolf thriller "Among the Shadows," her most recent film.