Lindsay Lohan says she is the closest to her family that she has been in years, that she is about to start shooting a film in Saudi Arabia, and that she’s found peace living in Dubai.

Appearing on “The Wendy Williams Show” Friday in a segment shot Thursday, Lohan, 31, noted than many in her extended family were in the audience, including her 94-year-old maternal grandmother, parents Dina and Michael Sr., her other grandmother, an aunt and a cousin.

“I was in New York right before Christmas and then I was traveling again so we all kind of got together,” Lohan, originally of Cold Spring Harbor and Merrick, told Williams, 53, “and whenever I’m here I always try to spend as much time with my family as I can.” Her brother, Michael Jr., and her sister, singer-model Ali, were “at my place right now, hanging out, a little brother-sister time.”

When Williams said she believed Michael Sr. had blamed himself for some of Lohan’s past documented problems with the law and substance abuse, the actress responded, “I don’t know. I think everybody has their own path in life. And we all go through ups and downs in life. … I didn’t really know how to have a private life because I was so young and running around too much and surrounding myself with people that I probably shouldn’t have been around. That weren’t there really to support me. That were there for the lifestyle. And so I wouldn’t blame anyone [for] anything … .”

Calling her old crowd “fair-weather friends,” she said, “I don’t really talk to any of the people that I really hung out with in Los Angeles, no. … I’m the closest to my family that we’ve ever been, in all honesty, and I think that’s important.”

Lohan, who joked that she’s become “stalkerish” with Tina Fey and Lorne Michaels about the possibility of a sequel to her 2004 high-school hit “Mean Girls,” waved off a suggestion that a ring she was wearing was an engagement ring. “This is my ring for myself,” she laughed. “I don’t have a man. No, honestly, I don’t … I don’t want to date anyone right now. I’m, like, in work mode. … And I have great girlfriends and people around me and my family. Relationships, I’ve had enough of them!” asserted. “Not forever,” she assured.

Responding to a question as to whether she was sexually fluid, having dated DJ and singer-songwriter Samantha Ronson at one point, Lohan giggled, “No, I like men!” and quipped of her relationship with a woman, “I was living in L.A.!”

Living in Dubai, “I really enjoy my serenity,” she said. “One, it’s illegal to have paparazzi. It’s banned. Also … you don’t see people going to liquor stores and drinking and that kind of thing. You can go out and have fun, but it’s a different kind of fun that you have. I just feel very safe. I have a very safe environment of people.”

She is about to shoot the movie “Frame” in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, she said, about an expatriate American woman taken in by local women and learning to understand their culture.

“I don’t like when people always bring up and rehash the past,” she concluded of her wild-child days in her 20s. “This is actually quite a long time ago if you think about it now. And I’d rather just stay focused on what I want to do next. And whenever people bring up the past things that I’ve experienced and gone through, like jail, working at the morgue, which is actually really traumatizing stuff. … I learned my lesson. But then it distracts from actually maybe meeting with people” for possible film and TV roles. “It really distracts people and then they only think about the negative. And I don’t really think that’s a way to move forward in life.”