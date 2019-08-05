TODAY'S PAPER
ABC to tackle 'The Little Mermaid' with live production

Auli'i Cravalho attends the Teen Choice Awards in

Auli'i Cravalho attends the Teen Choice Awards in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 12, 2018. Photo Credit: Invision/AP / Jordan Strauss

By The Associated Press
Before Disney films its live-action remake of "The Little Mermaid," ABC will take a crack at it with a live production starring "Moana" actress Auli'i Cravalho as Ariel.

The production, to air on Nov. 5, will also star Queen Latifah as Ursula and Valley Stream's Shaggy as Sebastian.

The music will be from the original cartoon film as well as the Tony Award-winning Broadway show.

The cartoon is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

Disney plans to remake the film with Halle Bailey from "grown-ish" in the role of Ariel. Bailey is half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle.

