'Live with Kelly and Ryan' to launch new season from Hamptons

"Live with Kelly and Ryan," featuring Kelly Ripa

"Live with Kelly and Ryan," featuring Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, premieres season 34 on Sept. 6. Credit: ABC Entertainment

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
"Live with Kelly and Ryan" will be live from the Hamptons next Monday as the syndicated daytime talk show launches season 34 of the franchise.

Hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will broadcast "Live's Labor Day Backyard Party" from the home of executive producer Michael Gelman, with craft service provided by the locally headquartered Hampton Coffee Company.

The premiere guests are entrepreneur and former "The Real Housewives of New York City" ensemble star Bethenny Frankel and celebrity chef and Food Network star Michael Symon, both of whom also have Long Island homes, plus actor Dove Cameron ("Schmigadoon!") and fitness trainer Isaac Boots.

Gelman spent parts of his childhood growing up in Dix Hills and later Melville.

