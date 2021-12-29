TODAY'S PAPER
LL Cool J has COVID, cancels his performance on ABC's 'New Year's Eve' special

LL Cool J in 2019. Credit: Getty Images for The Recording Academy/Neilson Barnard

By Newsday Staff
Manhasset's LL Cool J, one of the scheduled headliners for "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest," has canceled his appearance on the ABC show because he has tested positive for COVID-19, Deadline.com reports. ABC also announced R&B singer Chlöe, also will not be performing on the special as scheduled.

"I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at NYRE," LL Cool J said in a statement. "We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!"

LL Cool J, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member and star of CBS' "NCIS:Los Angeles," was scheduled for a pre-midnight set from Times Square.

