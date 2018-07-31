TODAY'S PAPER
'Lodge 49,' other TV fraternal orders 

Wyatt Russell as Sean "Dud" Dudley in "Lodge

Wyatt Russell as Sean "Dud" Dudley in "Lodge 49."  Photo Credit: AMC/Jackson Lee Davis

By Andy Edelstein andy.edelstein@newsday.com
"Lodge 49," a series debuting on Aug. 6 on AMC, concerns an ex-surfer (Wyatt Russell) who is drifting through life until he finds fellowship at a mysterious lodge. With that in mind, here are five other notable TV lodges and fraternal orders:

Mystic Knights of the Sea ("Amos 'n Andy")  -- The always-scheming George Stevens (Tim Moore) was the "Kingfish" of this Harlem-based lodge.

Loyal Order of Raccoons ("The Honeymooners")  -- Ralph (Jackie Gleason) and Ed (Art Carney) were key members of this group, notable for their Davy Crockett-style headwear and epaulated, doorman-like uniforms. 

Loyal Order of Water Buffalo ("The Flintstones") --This animated classic was a homage to "The Honeymooners," so it's not surprising that Fred and Barney belonged to this pre-historic take on The Raccoons.

Fraternal Order of the Bass ("Laverne & Shirley") -- Brewery truck drivers Lenny (Michael McKean) and Squiggy (David L. Lander) belonged to this Milwaukee outift, whose perks  included a weekly fish fry and a blue fez topped with a fish. 

Stonecutters ("The SImpsons") --  This clandestine group, an obvious parody of the Freemasons, claimed responsibilty for causing most of history's most important  events.

