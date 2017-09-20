From “13 Reasons Why” to “Saturday Night Live,” Long Islanders seem to watch it all, according to search data from Google. But which show ranks highest in their hearts? Here's a hint: Sometimes new additions to the primetime lineup just can’t compare to a nostalgic classic.
Below, the top 20 most-Googled TV shows in Nassau and Suffolk.
20. "Good Morning America"(Credit: ABC / Lou Rocco)
ABC created "Good Morning America" in 1975 to compete with NBC's "Today" and since the summer of 2012, it has become the most watched morning show in total viewers and key demographics every year.
19. "This is Us"(Credit: NBC / Ron Batzdorf)
The series, which premiered in September 2016, quickly gained critical acclaim. In its freshman season, "This Is Us" managed to bring home eight awards and 22 nominations.
18. "Jeopardy"(Credit: Getty Images / Ben Hider)
Branded as "America's favorite game show," NBC's "Jeopardy" has had over 33 seasons since 1964. Notable alumni from the show included Brad Rutter, who remains the highest-earning contestant, and Ken Jennings, who has the show's longest winning streak.
17. "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"(Credit: TBS / Peter Yang)
Samantha Bee brings her unique brand of comedy to screen on TBS' "Full Frontal," a late-night talk and news satire show similar to "The Daily Show," where Bee was once a correspondent.
16. "Grey's Anatomy"(Credit: ABC / Byron Cohen)
The title of this series is a play on "Gray's Anatomy," a human anatomy textbook written by Henry Gray and is currently the longest-running, scripted primetime show airing on ABC.
15. NCIS(Credit: CBS / Patrick McElhenney)
"NCIS" follows a group of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service who investigate crime, from murder and espionage to terrorism, with connections to Navy and Marine Corps personnel. It is also the seventh-longest-running scripted primetime TV series in the United States with 15 seasons.
14. "13 Reasons Why"(Credit: Netflix / Beth Dubber)
Netflix's "13 Reasons Why," which is based on Jay Asher's novel "Thirteen Reasons Why," faced major criticism for it's depiction of bullying, depression and suicide.
13. "Homeland"(Credit: Showtime / JoJo Whilden)
Since its debut, Showtime's spy thriller "Homeland," which centers around CIA officer Carrie Mathison, has earned over 30 Emmy nominations with eight wins.
12. "The Office"(Credit: NBC Universal / Paul Drinkwater)
The first episode of NBC's "The Office" is a direct adaptation from the BBC series of the same name. Steve Carell, who played Michael Scott on the show, admitted that he had only seen half of the pilot episode of the BBC series before he auditioned for the role.
11. "Today"(Credit: AP / Nathan Congleton)
"The Today Show" premiered on NBC in January 1952 and was virtually unrivaled for morning talk show views until "Good Morning America" was created in 1975. However, in 2002, it was ranked number 17 on TV Guide's "50 Greatest TV Shows of All Time."
10. "Criminal Minds"(Credit: ABC Studios / Vivian Zink)
"Criminal Minds" follows an elite team of FBI agents who analyze the country's most twisted criminals and anticipate their next moves.
9. "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"(Credit: NBC / Theo Wargo)
"The Tonight Show" has been airing on NBC with various hosts since 1954, making it the world's longest-running talk show and third longest-running NBC show, after "Today" and "Meet the Press." Jimmy Fallon has hosted since 2014.
8. "Sesame Street"(Credit: MCT / Olivier Douliery)
In over 40 seasons, "Sesame Street" has produced over 4,300 episodes and has won over 160 Emmy awards, more than any other children's show.
7. "General Hospital"(Credit: Getty Images for DATG / Alberto E. Rodriguez)
ABC's "General Hospital" is listed in Guinness World Records as the longest-running American soap opera in production. It also holds the record for most Daytime Emmy awards for outstanding drama series after 13 wins.
6. "The Bachelor"(Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin)
There's been over 20 seasons of "The Bachelor," a show designated to match two people in marriage, yet only three couples are still together this day.
5. "Twin Peaks"(Credit: Showtime / Suzanne Tenner)
This 1990s cult favorite only lasted one season before it was canceled. However, it's often listed among the greatest television dramas and returned for a second season on Showtime on May 21, 2017.
4. "Designated Survivor"(Credit: ABC / Ian Watson)
Kiefer Sutherland suddenly finds himself president of the United States in the political drama "Designated Survivor," which debuted on ABC in September 2016.
3. "Prison Break"(Credit: Fox)
Paul Scheuring's drama "Prison Break," which recently returned for a fifth season after an eight-year hiatus, follows two brothers, one who has been sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit and the other who hatches a plan to help his brother escape.
2. "Shameless"(Credit: Showtime / Cliff Lipson)
Showtime's "Shameless" is a remake of the British series set in Chicago rather than Manchester and depicts the dysfunctional family of Frank Gallagher, an alcoholic, single father of six.
1. "Saturday Night Live"(Credit: AP / Edie Baskin)
No series in TV history has turned out more stars, more careers and more memorable moments than "Saturday Night Live." There have been over 140 cast members in over 40 seasons.
