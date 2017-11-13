This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 45° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 45° Good Evening
EntertainmentTV

'Lord of the Rings' TV series coming to Amazon Prime

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Amazon says it has acquired the global television rights to "The Lord of the Rings," based on the fantasy novels by J.R.R. Tolkien, with a multi-season commitment.

Set in Middle Earth, this TV series will explore new story lines preceding Tolkien's "The Fellowship of the Ring." The deal includes a potential additional spin-off series, Amazon said Monday.

"The Lord of the Rings" canon was named Amazon customers' favorite book of the millennium in 1999. The three films directed by Peter Jackson earned a combined gross of nearly $6 billion worldwide.

No launch date or cast members for the new series was announced by Amazon.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Entertainment

The American Music Awards are scheduled to air When, where to watch upcoming award shows
Miss Universe Iris Mittenaere of France appears during Miss Universe winners through the years
A decision by coffee maker manufacturer Keurig 'Hannity' fans smash Keurigs over pulled ads
Josh Hutcherson plays a janitor and gamer tasked 'Future Man': Sci-fi action-comedy falls flat
Quiz: What's happened in pop culture so far this year?
‘SNL’ takes on sexual misconduct