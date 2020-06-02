TODAY'S PAPER
'Fuller House' reveals whereabouts of Lori Loughlin's Aunt Becky

Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston in April 2019. Credit: AP / Steven Senne

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
The newly released fifth and final season of "Fuller House" has revealed the whereabouts of absentee Aunt Becky, played by Lori Loughlin, who was dropped from the show in the wake of last year's college-admissions bribery scandal.

In the season's 15th episode, "Be Yourself, Free Yourself," D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure) questions a harebrained scheme by Uncle Jesse (John Stamos). "You don't think that maybe you should run this by Aunt Becky first?" she asks After first mocking the question, he replies, "Aunt Becky is in Nebraska helping out her mother. I don't want to bother her with such a tiny little thing like this."

The Hauppauge-raised Loughlin, 55, and her fashion-designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, became the 23rd and 24th parents convicted in the case when they pleaded guilty to various fraud charges on May 22. 

