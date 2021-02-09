'Love Boat' cast reunites for virtual benefit

"The Love Boat" sets sail once again Thursday at 8 p.m. with an online cast reunion to help benefit The Actors Fund.

This latest TV-show gathering on North Woodmere native Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley's "Stars in the House" YouTube channel features Gavin MacLeod (Captain Stubing), Fred Grandy (ship's purser "Gopher" Smith), Ted Lange (bartender Isaac Washington), Bernie Kopell (Dr. Adam Bricker), Lauren Tewes (cruise director Julie McCoy), Jill Whelan (Vicki Stubing, the captain's daughter) and frequent guest star Charo (entertainer April Lopez) from the 1977-87 series about romantic misadventures on a cruise ship. Two-time Grammy Award winner Jack Jones, who sang the theme song, will join the group to perform it live.

The Actors Fund says its COVID-19 Emergency Financial Assistance program has distributed over $18 million to more than 15,000 professionals in the performing arts and entertainment community who have been impacted by the coronavirus.