

"Luke Cage," starring Mike Colter as the Marvel superhero, starts streaming its second season Friday, June 22 on Netflix. With that in mind, here are five other well-known TV guys named Luke.



Luke Duke (Tom Wopat, "The Dukes of Hazzard") -- Good ol' boy, allegedly brighter and more level-headed than his cousin Bo (John Schneider).

Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary, "General Hospital") -- Daytime TV mainstay and participant in the most famous wedding in soap opera history (1981's nuptials between Luke and Laura, played by Genie Francis).

Luke McCoy (Richard Crenna, "The Real McCoys") -- Grandson of Grandpa Amos McCoy (Walter Brennan) in this longrunning rural comedy; he had a much-younger brother named Little Luke (Michael Winkleman).

Luke Dunphy (Nolan Gould, "Modern Family") -- Third and youngest of Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire's (Julie Bowen) kids, now a college student.

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill, the "Star Wars" movies) -- Well OK, he's not strictly a TV personality. But he did appear in character in 1978's "Star Wars Holiday Special," arguably one of the tube's campiest primetime specials. It's still talked about to this day by "Star Wars" aficionados.