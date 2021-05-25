Garden City South teen Luke Islam, fresh off his series role in Disney+' "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," has been cast in the Netflix adaptation of the Broadway musical "13." On Monday, "Will & Grace" star Debra Messing additionally joined the film.

"I cannot believe that I'm saying this but … I am so happy to announce that I'll be playing Carlos in the new @netflix film adaptation of 13: The Musical!" the 14-year-old "America's Got Talent" semifinalist singer wrote on social media when announcing his casting. "I'm so honored to be a part of this amazing project & this incredibly talented team."

The 2008 original about 13-year-old Evan Goldman — who to his dismay moves from New York City to Indiana when his parents divorce, seemingly crashing his plans for a lavish bar mitzvah — is notable as the only Broadway musical with an all-teen cast and band, according to the theater magazine Playbill.

In the upcoming adaptation, Islam, a freshman at St. Dominic High School in Oyster Bay, plays Carlos, a character not in the original show.

Messing, 52, on Monday wrote on social media, "YIPPEE!!! I'm so excited to finally be able to share that I have the honor and thrilling privilege to act in the film adaptation of the Broadway musical 13!" Her role as Evan's mom also is an addition; the character was an offstage presence in the original.

Messing added that, "Ever since I saw the film CHICAGO I have been obsessed with the idea of doing a Broadway play for film. And lo and behold, the same producer of CHICAGO (and countless others) is producing 13" — referring to the 2002 movie's team of Neil Meron and Craig Zadan — "along with Tony Award winner Robert Horn, with music by 3 time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown! The film is being directed by the incredible Tamra Davis (yes! a woman). I head to Toronto in a week!"

Horn, who won a 2019 Tony Award for "Tootsie," and Dan Elish wrote the book for "13." Brown, who wrote its music and lyrics, won two Tonys for 2014's "The Bridges of Madison County" and one for 1999's "Parade." Deadline.com reported that Brown will compose new music for the adaptation.

Islam, the son of Rebecca and Mithun Islam, is coming off the Disney+ series "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers," which premiered March 26 and ends its 10-episode first season Friday. After reaching the "America's Got Talent" semifinals in 2019, he went on to compete last year in the all-star "America's Got Talent: The Champions."