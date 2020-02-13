TODAY'S PAPER
LI's Luke Islam joins Disney's 'Mighty Ducks' series

Garden City South teen Luke Islam, who sang

Garden City South teen Luke Islam, who sang last year on "America's Got Talent," will play a role in Disney + series "The Mighty Ducks." Credit: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Luke Islam, the now 13-year-old Garden City South singer who wowed judges and audiences on "America's Got Talent" and "America's Got Talent: The Champions," has been cast in a TV sequel series to Disney's "The Mighty Ducks" film trilogy.

Disney+ announced Thursday /that Islam and seven other youngsters plus the original movies' Emilio Estevez will star in the upcoming streaming series "The Mighty Ducks," about a ragtag team of youth ice-hockey players. They join the previously announced Lauren Graham and Brady Noon in the 10-episode series.

The three 1992-1996 movies followed Gordon Bombay (Estevez), a lawyer working off a community-service sentence by coaching a Minnesota youth-hockey team, who continues with them afterward through the Junior Goodwill Games and the team's prep-school days. In the series, the present-day version of the Mighty Ducks is an arrogant, championship competitor. When 12-year-old Evan (Noon) is cut from the roster, he and his mom (Graham) join with Bombay to build their own team as an alternative to that cutthroat culture.

"Once a Duck, always a Duck!" said Estevez, 57, in a statement, "and after 25 years, I am delighted to lace up my skates, put on Coach Bombay's jacket and return to" the role.

H. Frank Carey High School eighth-grader Islam, the son of Rebecca and Mithun Islam, reached the semifinals of "America's Got Talent” last year and was asked back for this year's "Champions" spinoff, where he was eliminated in the second episode.

Islam will direct, produce and, with Wheatley School student Kaileigh Fiorillo, of Williston Park, co-host the youth cabaret "From Dreams to Broadway" on March 7. Benefitting the organization You Gotta Believe, which helps foster-care children find families to adopt them, it takes place at The Green Room 42, in the Yotel New York hotel near Times Square.

